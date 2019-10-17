|
Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Rogers Neil died quietly in her sleep at Chambers Point, Chambersburg, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. She was the spouse of Thomas S. Neil, who preceded her in death and with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Hugh Francis Rogers. The daughter of Hugh H. and Marie (Francis) Rogers, she was raised in Uniontown. She was a graduate of Uniontown Senior High School, where she was valedictorian of her graduating class, and also of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, again valedictorian of her class. She earned her master's degree at the University of Pittsburgh and taught at Charleroi High School for several years. Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church, of Belle Vernon; a 50-year member of the Belle Vernon chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star; a 50-year member of the former Tuesday Evening Civic Club of Belle Vernon, where she served several terms as president; a member of the Mimiriam Literary Club of Belle Vernon, again serving several terms as president; and a member of the Athene Club, of Charleroi. Left to mourn her passing are her children, Thomas (Elizabeth) Neil, Elizabeth (Michael) Denning and Margaret (Ali) Rahimi; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Alexander L. Neil; sister-in-law, Nancy Devers; and many nieces and nephews. Her family is thankful for the lifelong inspiration she gave to each of them through her example. Though saddened by her loss, they celebrate her life and her strong spirit that lives on.
