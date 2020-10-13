Elizabeth Jana (Kraynak) Walters, 64, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home. Born April 12, 1956, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Emil J. Kraynak and Mildred (Thomas) Kraynak. Jana was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. A graduate of Derry Area Senior High School, Class of 1975, she was a member of the choir and a band librarian. She became an Army wife for three years, during which time she started her career at Kaufmann's in 1979. For 40 years, she was a loyal employee of Kaufmann's, and later Macy's, last working in the children's department, which was her favorite. She had been a former secretary for her son Steven's Boy Scout Troop 309. From 2013 to 2017, she was a proud Navy mom, following her son's journey on the USS Carl Vinson. Her most precious times were spent with her grandkids getting kisses and hugs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle A. Kraynak; and a nephew, Matthew Carlson. Jana is survived by her husband of 43 years, David F. Walters, of Latrobe; one daughter, Kara M. Bush and her husband, George III, of Derry; one son, Steven F. Walters and his girlfriend, Danni, of Penn Hills; two grandchildren, Tessa and Barrett; one sister, Christine Carlson and her husband, John, of Latrobe; a niece, Marisa Carlson and Mike Howell; her great-nephew and great-niece, Evan and Chloe Carlson, and their mother, Heather Carlson-Jaquez. Jana, and her family, had wanted to extend her heartfelt thanks to Dr. James Rossetti, the medical team at Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Shadyside, especially the "Main 7" nurses and staff for "supporting, encouraging, and being her family away from home," and to Amber, of Excela Health Home Care, for her support and kindness. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. In lieu of flowers, Jana requested that for anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, please do so to the Derry Area School District Music Department or the Derry Area School District Foundation's "Imagination Library" at 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627, or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Pittsburgh Chapter, at https://donate.lls.org/lls
. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.