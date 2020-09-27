1/1
Elizabeth K. Shinsky
1926 - 2020
Elizabeth K. "Bubbie" Shinsky, 94, of Unity Township, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. She was born Feb. 2, 1926, in Humphreys, a daughter of the late Stephen W. Sr. and Elizabeth (Bronsky) Miscik. Prior to retirement, she was the head cook for Oak Hill Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, and its Rosary Altar Society. Betty had been a member of the Trauger Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, enjoyed going to the Pleasant Unity VFW and also polkas. She also enjoyed canning, cooking, baking apple pies and being with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Shinsky; three sisters, Ann Fetter, Susan Kessler, and Marion Shuster; five brothers, John, Andrew, George, Stephen Jr., and William Miscik; and her son-in-law, Kenneth Freeman. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Winchell, of Pleasant Unity, Edward C. Shinsky and wife Betty J., of Saltsburg, and Betty Ann Freeman, of Derry; six grandchildren, Jason Probst and wife Marci, of Trauger, Melissa Linsenbigler and husband Christopher, of York, Mark Freeman and wife Stephanie, of Latrobe, Marsha Schomaker and husband Ryan, of Wichita, Kan., Fay Ann Lehman and husband John, of Unity Township, and Clinton Shinsky and wife Brittany, of Clarksburg; 19 great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Sierra "Cici," Gunnar, Riley, Kamryn, Beau, Cooper, Everett, Olivia, Jasmine, Westley, Rock, Steel, Cannon, Daisy, Stone, Caleb, Kyla, and Isaiah, and one on the way; her brother, Michael Miscik and wife Theresa, of Crabtree; her sister, Julia Enninger, of Pittsburgh; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral liturgy will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. In lieu of flowers, Betty requested memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
SEP
29
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
