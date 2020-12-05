Elizabeth "Betty" Kushner, 82, formerly of Greensburg, passed away peacefully with her children by her side, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Menorah Park Nursing Home, in Syracuse, N.Y. Betty was born Jan. 2, 1938, in Edwardsville, a daughter of the late Steve and Elizabeth Seman. She graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1955 and following that, graduated as an RN from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Nursing School in 1958. Mom was a pediatric nurse for 53 years working at Wilkes-Barre General, UPMC Westmoreland Hospital and then semi-retiring to work for Dr. Martin Murcek. She also spent many years working for Dr. Spino's office, providing both loving care and allergy shots to her patients.She was a longtime member of St. Michaels Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church and held several positions, but always loved singing in the choir the most with her daughter, Lori. Since Don and Betty sent both of their children to the University of Pittsburgh, Betty adopted Pitt as her own, attending football and basketball games with her late husband, Don, while her children were in college. She also loved her Pittsburgh Steelers and will be looking down and cheering loud as they go for their seventh Super Bowl ring! Mom loved to spend time with her family, especially on summer vacations to North and South Carolina, where she took such loving care of her three grandchildren. Betty never met a slot machine she didn't like, enjoying frequent trips to Wheeling, W.Va., and also to Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald Kushner. She is survived by a daughter, Lori Fitzgibbons and her husband, John, of Syracuse, N.Y.; a son, David Kushner and his wife, Emillie, of Ashburn, Va.; three beloved grandchildren, Larissa, Ethan and Dean; her brother, Steve Seman, of Shavertown, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends who feel comfortable will be received from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at St. Michaels Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg. Memorial prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. The funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the church with the Very Rev. Archpriest John Nosal as celebrant. In keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and/or funeral are required to wear face masks. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Greensburg or Toys for Tots. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.