Elizabeth L. Blystone
1928 - 2020
Elizabeth L. Blystone, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant. She was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Edna S. (Sheets) Fencil. She was a graduate of Hurst High School and prior to retirement, worked at Laurel Vending. She was a lifelong member of First United Church of Christ, Mt. Pleasant, where she was a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, member of the church consistory and church secretary. She was also a former member of Kecksburg VFD Ladies Auxiliary. Elizabeth enjoyed going on bus trips, reading, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and playing cards with her friends at the Country Cafe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde O. "Sap" Blystone; brothers, Joseph, John, Eugene and Carroll Fencil; and a sister, Marietta Cramer. She is survived by her loving family, children, Gary Blystone (Connie Craig), of Latrobe, Denise LaMantia (William), of Mt. Pleasant, and Bryan Blystone (Charlene Wisneski), of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Diana Wise (Rick), of Mt. Pleasant, Ralph Rugg (Cathy), of Acme, Beth Thomas (fiance, Robert Bienia), of Mt. Pleasant, Matthew Blystone (Shelly), of Greensburg, Scott Blystone (Dayna), of Irwin, Emily Surace (Louis), of Pleasant Unity, and Craig Blystone (Britney), of Mt. Pleasant; five great-grandchildren, Donnie and Colby Thomas (Mamaw always said "My Colby"), Mackenzie and Ralph Rugg, Jr., and Jensen Blystone; two sisters, Dorothy Harrer and Melva Burkholder, both of Mt. Pleasant; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Fencil, of Champion, and Jessie Fencil of Greensburg; and many nieces and nephews. A private visitation and service was held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, with the Rev. David L. Greer officiating. Interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Kecksburg VFD, UPMC Children's Hospital in honor of Elizabeth's great-grandson, Jensen, First United Church of Christ, or your favorite charity. The family would like to thank Harmon House and their staff for their wonderful care. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 7, 2020.
