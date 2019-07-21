Elizabeth L. "Betty" DiFrancesco, 94, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born June 26, 1925, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth Segeleon Rucolas. Betty was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Henry P. DiFrancesco, in 1991; a daughter, Suzanne DiFrancesco; brothers, John, Louis, Albert, Arthur and Theodore Rucolas; sisters, Marie DePalma, Jean Godlewski, and Mafalda Kardos; and a sister-in-law, V. Patricia DiFrancesco. Betty is survived by her children, Richard DiFrancesco and wife, Karen, of Jeannette, Nancy DiFrancesco, of New York, N.Y., Robert DiFrancesco and wife, Dana, of Austin, Texas, Mark DiFrancesco and wife, Diane, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Chris DiFrancesco and wife, Maria, of Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Kim Hudson and husband, Travis, Michael DiFrancesco, Laura Carson and husband, Brett, Jessica DiFrancesco, Katrina Bauer and husband, Scott, Carissa DiFrancesco, Lindsey Hinojosa and husband, Cory, Domenic, Sofia, and Vincent DiFrancesco, Anthony DiFrancesco and wife, Dasha, and Noelle Hallan and husband, Will; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Noah, Joshua, Jacob, Rachael, Nicholas, Ryan, Noah, Gaberial, Bella, Karson, and Addison; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ascension Church, with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or to a local hospice of one's choice. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 21 to July 22, 2019