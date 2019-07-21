Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
For more information about
Elizabeth DiFrancesco
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth DiFrancesco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. DiFrancesco


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth L. DiFrancesco Obituary
Elizabeth L. "Betty" DiFrancesco, 94, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born June 26, 1925, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth Segeleon Rucolas. Betty was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Henry P. DiFrancesco, in 1991; a daughter, Suzanne DiFrancesco; brothers, John, Louis, Albert, Arthur and Theodore Rucolas; sisters, Marie DePalma, Jean Godlewski, and Mafalda Kardos; and a sister-in-law, V. Patricia DiFrancesco. Betty is survived by her children, Richard DiFrancesco and wife, Karen, of Jeannette, Nancy DiFrancesco, of New York, N.Y., Robert DiFrancesco and wife, Dana, of Austin, Texas, Mark DiFrancesco and wife, Diane, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Chris DiFrancesco and wife, Maria, of Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Kim Hudson and husband, Travis, Michael DiFrancesco, Laura Carson and husband, Brett, Jessica DiFrancesco, Katrina Bauer and husband, Scott, Carissa DiFrancesco, Lindsey Hinojosa and husband, Cory, Domenic, Sofia, and Vincent DiFrancesco, Anthony DiFrancesco and wife, Dasha, and Noelle Hallan and husband, Will; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Noah, Joshua, Jacob, Rachael, Nicholas, Ryan, Noah, Gaberial, Bella, Karson, and Addison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ascension Church, with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or to a local hospice of one's choice.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now