Obituary Condolences Flowers Elizabeth "Betty" L. Miller, 91, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in DuBois. Two of her grandsons were by her side and two of her daughters were on a plane, waving, as she transitioned to heaven to be with the Lord and her beloved husband of 63 years, Lloyd. Betty, whose brilliant blue eyes and smile could light up any room, was well known and loved in the community of Latrobe. She moved to Latrobe in 1958, when she and Lloyd taught skating at the Latrobe Roller Garden. The founder of the High Steppers majorette group, Betty could be seen in parades walking alongside the girls, 40 years later participating herself as a country line dancer. Betty loved being active and socializing, and was a regular at Lincoln Lanes Bowling Alley and Champion Lakes Golf Course. She also met many people through her professional life, as a tax preparer and bookkeeper at Vallozzi's Restaurant. In her later years, Betty volunteered at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe. A devoted mother of three girls and grandmother of seven, Betty could be seen at majorette competitions, swim meets, marching band, drum and bugle corps and color guard shows, soccer and lacrosse games, dance recitals and anything else her kids or grandkids were participating in. An avid sports fan, she thought that it was good luck for the Steelers when she made a full turkey dinner, so when the Steelers were in the playoffs, we had Thanksgiving dinner every Sunday. She exemplified joi de vivre, and brought joy everywhere she went. Betty will be missed for her warmth, her passion, her selflessness and her cooking.She was the cherished mother of Cheryl (Michael) Devitt, Betty Ann (Gary) Meenan and Marcy (Andy) Bliss; is survived by dear grandchildren, Maggie (Donald Donato) McNeely, Scott McNeely, Jason (Emily), Justin and Brian (Kelly) Meenan and Dylan and Emma Kelly, all of whom she loved dearly; and one sister, Theresa McCarthy. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Theresa (Sievers) Risher Steele and Donald Balliet Risher; stepfather, Jesse Devone Steele; and brother, Donald H. Risher.

A delayed celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. In honor of Betty, wear something that sparkles. Friends and family are invited to a reception prior to the celebration, from 10 a.m. to noon. A luncheon will follow at Sharky's in Latrobe. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 21, 2019