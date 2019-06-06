Elizabeth Louise "Betty" (Lofecheck) Ungvarsky, 81, of Norvelt, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Greensburg Care Center. She was born Sept. 10, 1937, in Hannastown, daughter of the late Michael and Matilda Lisac Lofecheck. Betty was a homemaker and loved to bake, especially for the holidays. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty enjoyed sitting outside on her front porch, had a passion for her flowers and truly loved polkas with her husband, Vincent. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Vincent, who passed Aug. 19, 2013; and infant daughter, Diane. Betty was the loving mother to three children, Vincent S. Ungvarsky and his wife, Belinda, Kathy A. Kopcho, and Ronald M. Ungvarsky, all of Norvelt. She was the loving grandmother to Paul Ungvarsky, Neal Ungvarsky, Timothy Ryan Kopcho, Christopher Kopcho, Rachel Kopcho, Travis Ungvarsky and Colin Ungvarsky; and the loving great-grandmother to Owen, Haydn, Levi and Xavier. Betty is also survived by her sister, MaryAnn Vernon and sons, Michael and Tom, all of Greensburg; her special roommate, Dolores Balzarini; and nieces and nephews, Carol, Deannie, Giles, Ed, Rick, Bill, Tim, Jimmy, Jack, Tom and Bob, and their families.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. The Norvelt Volunteer Firemen will extend their sympathy at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Mt. Pleasant Township Lions prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday in the funeral home. Vigil prayers will be at 7:45 p.m. Friday. Transfer prayers will be at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. She will be laid to rest at St. Florian Cemetery, Trauger.

Betty's family wishes to thank Greensburg Care Center and Grane Hospice for their mother's special care..Memorial contributions may be made to Norvelt VFD, P.O. Box 173, Norvelt, PA 15674, and Mt. Pleasant Township Lions Club, P.O. Box 156, Norvelt, PA 15674.