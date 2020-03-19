|
Elizabeth "Betty" Erwin Langan, 90, of McKeesport, died Monday, March 16, 2020. She was the daughter of Shelby Erwin and Beatrice Cohoon Erwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Langan; brother, Frank Erwin and sister-in-law, Margret Erwin, of Dallas, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas Langan and Lois Langan, of McKeesport; and brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Mary Berquist, of Detroit Mich. She is survived by sons, Jim (Mikel Lynn), of Johnstown, and Patrick Langan, of McKeesport; nephews, Dave Erwin and Mark Erwin, of Austin, Texas, Jeff (Terry) Erwin, of Fort Worth, Texas, and their children, Erin Erwin, of Chicago, Curtis Erwin, of Denver, Colo., Thomas (Stephanie) Erwin, of Dallas and their children, Gabriel and Samantha, Cindy (Ian) Larsen, of Dallas, Texas, Bob (Maureen) Berquist, of Mulberry, Fla., Carl (Bobbie) Berquist, of Vienna, Va., Nora (Matty) Moroun, of Gross Point Shores, Donald (Kathy) Berquist, of Troy, Mich., Jimmy (Cathy) Berquist, of Gross Pointe Farms, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews. She graduated fourth in her class of 735 people from McKeesport High School and received her teaching degree from Indiana State Teachers College (now IUP), going on to receive a master's degree in education from Penn State. She taught first, second and fourth grade at Mifflin School in Pittsburgh for 13 years, then retired to raise two children. She worked as a lifeguard at the McKeesport YMCA, where she rescued a man by using CPR and received a Christmas card from him for the rest of his life. Never one to stay still, she took a course in computers when PCs first became popular and turned it into a second career. She taught for 15 years at CCAC South Campus, working in the computer lab and educating students in Intro to Computers. She further developed a Page Maker course, writing the curriculum and a book for the course. She enjoyed teaching, flea markets, estate sales, collecting Depression glass and Ethan Allen furniture, mystery books and Downton Abbey. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the HUNTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 1600 Coursin St., McKeesport, PA 15132. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Ray J. Beard officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Carnegie Library of McKeesport.