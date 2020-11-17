1/1
Elizabeth Lubiniecki
1923 - 2020-11-15
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Zaremba) Lubiniecki, 97, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Sarver. She was born July 27, 1923, in West Natrona, a daughter of the late Frank and Natalia (Dobrzynski) Zaremba. Elizabeth was a 1942 graduate of Freeport High School. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, in Natrona Heights. Elizabeth enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Lubiniecki, of West Leechburg, and Richard R. Lubiniecki, of Buffalo Township; son-in-law, Robert Antonucci, of Buffalo Township: grandchildren, Brian Lubiniecki, Lauren Perry, Toni Lynn Antonucci (Tom Miller) and Jonetta (John) Eversole; and 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lubiniecki, May 30, 2016; daughter, Linda Antonucci; grandson, Timothy Lubiniecki; great-grandson, Gary D. Josebeck; brothers, Stanley, Leo and Walter Zaremba; and by her sister, Frances Lingelbach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Elizabeth may be made to a local food bank. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved