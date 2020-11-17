Elizabeth (Zaremba) Lubiniecki, 97, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Sarver. She was born July 27, 1923, in West Natrona, a daughter of the late Frank and Natalia (Dobrzynski) Zaremba. Elizabeth was a 1942 graduate of Freeport High School. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, in Natrona Heights. Elizabeth enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Lubiniecki, of West Leechburg, and Richard R. Lubiniecki, of Buffalo Township; son-in-law, Robert Antonucci, of Buffalo Township: grandchildren, Brian Lubiniecki, Lauren Perry, Toni Lynn Antonucci (Tom Miller) and Jonetta (John) Eversole; and 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lubiniecki, May 30, 2016; daughter, Linda Antonucci; grandson, Timothy Lubiniecki; great-grandson, Gary D. Josebeck; brothers, Stanley, Leo and Walter Zaremba; and by her sister, Frances Lingelbach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Elizabeth may be made to a local food bank. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
