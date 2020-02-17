|
|
Elizabeth M. "Libby" Custer, 94, of Berlin, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by her family at Somerset in Touch Hospice House. Born Dec. 17, 1925, in Stonycreek Township, she was a daughter of Clarence and Ethel (Baughman) Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Melvin; sisters Marian and Carol; and brothers Alvin, Blair, Carl and Telford. She is survived by children, James (Christine), Jeanie (Gary) Kimmel, Doug (Cathy), Dianne (Tony) Sneed and Timothy (Joyce); grandchildren, Steve (Mandy), Bryan (Sari), Justin, Kimberly (Richie), Bradley (Erin), Jade (Kevin) and Jillian (Robert); step-grandchildren, Megan (Kevin), Anne (Jared), Michael (Meredith), Jody (Steve) and Angie (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Caleb, Colin, Connor, Brendan, Finnian and Carson; step-great-grandchildren: Jack, Grace, Andrew, Harv, Joel, Elijah, Carter, Amyah and Brantley; sisters, Kathleen, Patricia, Eleanor and Marie; and brother, Donald (Sally). She was a 1944 graduate of Shanksville-Stonycreek High School. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Berlin, and a former active member of Unity United Church of Christ, where she served as superintendent of Sunday school. Elizabeth was a selfless and always-loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Her spirit was always pleasant and positive and will live on through all of us who knew her. She will be dearly missed. She was an avid gardener and loved being outdoors. She was an exceptional seamstress, creating heirlooms that will be enjoyed for generations to come. She was well known for her talents in solutions to household problems. She was meticulous in everything she touched. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at DEANER FUNERAL HOME, Berlin, where service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Jay Shaffer officiating. Interment will be in Berlin International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to In Touch Hospice, P.O. Box 1173, Somerset, PA 15501. DeanerFuneralsAndCremations.com.