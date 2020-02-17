Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deaner Funeral Service Inc
705 Main St
Berlin, PA 15530
(814) 267-3933
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Deaner Funeral Service Inc
705 Main St
Berlin, PA 15530
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Deaner Funeral Service Inc
705 Main St
Berlin, PA 15530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Custer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Custer


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth M. Custer Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Libby" Custer, 94, of Berlin, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by her family at Somerset in Touch Hospice House. Born Dec. 17, 1925, in Stonycreek Township, she was a daughter of Clarence and Ethel (Baughman) Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Melvin; sisters Marian and Carol; and brothers Alvin, Blair, Carl and Telford. She is survived by children, James (Christine), Jeanie (Gary) Kimmel, Doug (Cathy), Dianne (Tony) Sneed and Timothy (Joyce); grandchildren, Steve (Mandy), Bryan (Sari), Justin, Kimberly (Richie), Bradley (Erin), Jade (Kevin) and Jillian (Robert); step-grandchildren, Megan (Kevin), Anne (Jared), Michael (Meredith), Jody (Steve) and Angie (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Caleb, Colin, Connor, Brendan, Finnian and Carson; step-great-grandchildren: Jack, Grace, Andrew, Harv, Joel, Elijah, Carter, Amyah and Brantley; sisters, Kathleen, Patricia, Eleanor and Marie; and brother, Donald (Sally). She was a 1944 graduate of Shanksville-Stonycreek High School. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Berlin, and a former active member of Unity United Church of Christ, where she served as superintendent of Sunday school. Elizabeth was a selfless and always-loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Her spirit was always pleasant and positive and will live on through all of us who knew her. She will be dearly missed. She was an avid gardener and loved being outdoors. She was an exceptional seamstress, creating heirlooms that will be enjoyed for generations to come. She was well known for her talents in solutions to household problems. She was meticulous in everything she touched. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at DEANER FUNERAL HOME, Berlin, where service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Jay Shaffer officiating. Interment will be in Berlin International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to In Touch Hospice, P.O. Box 1173, Somerset, PA 15501. DeanerFuneralsAndCremations.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -