Elizabeth Monica Guzy, 74, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born Oct. 10, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant. She was the daughter of the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Rohaley) Guzy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by longtime companion, Thomas Flor; and numerous aunts and uncles. Elizabeth is survived by nieces who she treated like daughters, Cortney Kezmarsky and husband, Rob and Katie Turner and husband, Rodney; sister, Christine Patek and brother-in-law, John; special great-niece and -nephew, Kiley and Jacob Kezmarsky; close friend, Kathy Cindric; and fur baby, Presley. Elizabeth moved from Uniontown shortly after her high school graduation from North Union High School to Washington, D.C. She loved being in a busy city and all it had to offer. She worked for more than 30 years as administrative assistant to the president of the Bakery and Confectionery Union. She loved planning their conventions and the friendships she made through work. Upon retirement, she returned to Uniontown to be closer to her family. Elizabeth loved to travel; she had been around the world. She loved going into Pittsburgh to the theater and visiting casinos to play slots. Elizabeth also loved spending her summers in Ocean City, Md., which was her second home. She also enjoyed meeting her reunion committee for lunches and loved dining at ethnic restaurants. She lived by the motto "Live Well" and she did just that, living each day to the fullest.

Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, when a blessing service will be held, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hopwood, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary