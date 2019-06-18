Home

Elizabeth M. Pacella


1942 - 08 Obituary
Elizabeth M. Pacella Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Liz" Pacella, 76, of Jeannette, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in The Grove at Latrobe. She was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Genevieve (Ianotti) Garafolo. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald H. "Pooch" Pacella; a son, Ronald F. Pacella; and a brother, Bruno DeAugustine. Liz loved to cook and bake, especially for Christmas. She also loved cats, feeding the birds and anything to do with nature. She was the best mom a son could ever have to Edward Pacella and his wife Nadine, who was like a daughter to her, and Christopher Pacella.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. In keeping with Liz's wishes, there will be no service and interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a no-kill animal shelter. The family would like to thank Georges Personal Care Home, The Grove at Latrobe and Heartland Hospice for all their outstanding care. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 18 to June 19, 2019
