Elizabeth M. "Betty" Takitch, 92, of United, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. She was born July 12, 1927, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Szallers Lucas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Takitch; infant daughter, Margaret Jean Takitch; and sister, Wilma Lucas Sopko. She is survived by two sons, James Michael Takitch and wife, Marcia, of Radcliff, Ky., and Thomas P. Takitch and wife, Tammy, of United; six grandchildren, Jimmy, Joe, Jon, Jessica, Stephanie and Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Mia, Macclain and Gage; brother-in-law, Charles Takitch (Roz), of Greensburg; sister-in-law, Mary Agnes Dillon, of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by her special and loving niece, Mary Ellen Sopko.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil prayers will be at 7:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. She will be laid to rest at St. Vincent Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019