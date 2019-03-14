Elizabeth M. Zabkar, 92, of Latrobe (Unity Township), passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 26, 1926, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Harvan) Storkel. Elizabeth was formerly employed by the Garment Factory in Norvelt and was a waitress at Hillview Manor Restaurant in Greensburg. She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown and the Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society. She loved to play bingo and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Zabkar, in 1998; two sisters, Agnes Alexander and Josephine Kelley; a son-in-law, Dennis W. Costello; and a granddaughter-in-law, Jenniffer Costello. She is survived by three children, William J. Zabkar (Janet), Linda M. Costello and Rebecca Chilton (Thomas); her brother, John Storkel; two sisters, Mary Louise Vallano and Frances Panetti; grandchildren, Adam Zabkar (Merritt), Damon Costello (Kirsten), Erin Reese (Adam), Amanda Kuczma (Matthew), Travis Chilton (Heather), Tawnya Gorse (Terry) and Tiffany Chilton (Richard); great-grandchildren, Vivienne Rose Costello, John Dennis Costello, Nathaniel Graham Costello, Christopher Warren Reese, Maverick Jameson Kuczma, Olive Marie Kuczma, Torey Calio, Orie Gorse and Thomas Gorse; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Members of the Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.

