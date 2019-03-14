Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Zabkar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Zabkar


1926 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth M. Zabkar Obituary
Elizabeth M. Zabkar, 92, of Latrobe (Unity Township), passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 26, 1926, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Harvan) Storkel. Elizabeth was formerly employed by the Garment Factory in Norvelt and was a waitress at Hillview Manor Restaurant in Greensburg. She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown and the Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society. She loved to play bingo and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Zabkar, in 1998; two sisters, Agnes Alexander and Josephine Kelley; a son-in-law, Dennis W. Costello; and a granddaughter-in-law, Jenniffer Costello. She is survived by three children, William J. Zabkar (Janet), Linda M. Costello and Rebecca Chilton (Thomas); her brother, John Storkel; two sisters, Mary Louise Vallano and Frances Panetti; grandchildren, Adam Zabkar (Merritt), Damon Costello (Kirsten), Erin Reese (Adam), Amanda Kuczma (Matthew), Travis Chilton (Heather), Tawnya Gorse (Terry) and Tiffany Chilton (Richard); great-grandchildren, Vivienne Rose Costello, John Dennis Costello, Nathaniel Graham Costello, Christopher Warren Reese, Maverick Jameson Kuczma, Olive Marie Kuczma, Torey Calio, Orie Gorse and Thomas Gorse; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Members of the Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More