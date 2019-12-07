|
|
Elizabeth (Miko) Mastilak, 100, of Lutz, Fla., formerly of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Angels Senior Living at the Lodges of Idlewild, Lutz, Fla. She was born Oct. 18, 1919, in Homeville, a daughter of the late Emri and Erzsebet (Anderko) Miko. Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her most treasured moments were those spent with her beloved family. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a school bus driver by Franklin Regional School District, Murrysville. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Delmont, for more than 25 years, and she actively participated as a greeter at Sunday services and the Delmont Pilgrimage. She loved sewing. She made wedding dresses for her youngest sister and for her daughter. Halloween costumes, dance recital costumes (for the whole class), stuffed toys, coats and dresses for herself, children and grandchildren, flowed from her sewing machine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mastilak; brothers, John Miko and Frank Miko; and sisters, Margaret Bich, Helen Zoldos and Edith Zamberry. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her loving children; son, Joseph James Mastilak, and daughter, Lisbeth Gnugnoli; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Elizabeth will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Ronald W. Raptosh, of Faith United Methodist Church, Delmont, officiating. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Contributions can be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "Elizabeth Mastilak" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 7, 2019