Elizabeth Monstrola


1923 - 2020
Elizabeth Monstrola Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" "Nanny" Monstrola, 96, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Nov. 1, 1923, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late Cosmo and Ersillia Bergardilla Gregory. Prior to her retirement, Betty was the head cook for Jeannette School District with 21 years of service. She was a graduate of Jeannette High School. She was a member of Ascension Church of Jeannette and the church's Rosary Altar Society. Betty enjoyed reading her books, watching Hallmark movies and soap operas, and talking on the phone to her nieces JoAnne Priola and Myrna McCloskey. She was also an avid fan of the Jeannette Jayhawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Richard Monstrola, in 1983; brothers, Herman, Victor, Jack and Paul Gregory; sisters, Anna Skelly, Sue Casper and Irene Ickes; and a son-in-law, James Seslar. She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Drury (Leonard), of Greensburg, and Debbie Seslar, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Sherri Crock (Brian Clise), Stephanie Myers, Sommer (Anthony) Pellegino, Amber (Randall) Oaks and Richard (Elise) Seslar; great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Sarena Myers, Nickolas and Gianna Pellegrino, Caden Oaks, and baby Seslar; sisters-in-law, Kay Monstrola, of Jeannette, Tillie Monstrola, of Greensburg, and Jewel Monstrola, of Pittsburgh; a brother-in-law, Tom Monstrola and wife Barbie, of Jeannette; nieces Myrna McCloskey and JoAnne Priola; a dear friend, JoAnn Bilhimer; and numerous nieces and nephews and granddogs that will miss her greatly. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations and services. A celebration of Betty's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Humane Society Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
