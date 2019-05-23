Elizabeth Olga Plundo, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 16, 2019, due to natural causes. She was born April 24, 1921, in Uniontown, to Nicholas Kovach and Catherine Sabo Kovach. Elizabeth, known by family and friends as "Libby", was married to Alfred Plundo, who preceded her in death in 1969. For a number of years after the death of her husband, Alfred, Elizabeth worked as a secretary in the Greensburg Salem School District, retiring at age 63. In 2009, she moved from Greensburg to the Houston area, where her family, especially her granddaughter, Jennifer, helped care for her, and where she spent her last years. Elizabeth loved gardening, tending to her vegetable garden and her flower beds daily. Elizabeth also loved to sew, stitching quilts with decorative patterns, making beautiful doll clothing and other items for her friends and family, which many have kept as keepsakes. Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Clara Green; her son, Robert Plundo and wife, Janet; her daughter, Patricia Conroy and husband, Daniel; and five grandchildren, Gina, Jennifer, Robert Jr, Amy and Kimberly; plus 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Elizabeth's final resting place will be at the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Elizabeth's family has entrusted her care to the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.

To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 23 to May 24, 2019