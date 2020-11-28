1/1
Elizabeth P. Aukerman
1934 - 2020
Elizabeth P. Aukerman, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Isidore and Mary (Diss) Bridge. Elizabeth was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe. She walked every day, loved wildlife, and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading. She had a green thumb and was an avid gardener. Baking and cooking were also specialties of hers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Dale Aukerman in 2012, and seven siblings, Alberta Herrod, Catherine Pudlish, Patricia Piper, and Charles, William, Edward, and Thomas Bridge. She is survived by three children, Mary Pianko (Joseph), Dr. William David Aukerman (Joelyn), and Richard Aukerman; four grandchildren, Stephanie Waldner (Jarrett), Dr. William Aukerman, Dr. Marc Aukerman, and Brody Aukerman; two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Lakelynn; a brother, Eugene Bridge; a sister, Rita Bryant; and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at which time a funeral liturgy will be held in the funeral home chapel. Please observe CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home by wearing a mask and social distancing. Occupancy limitations will also be in place. Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wildlife Works Inc., P.O. Box 113, Youngwood, PA 15697. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2020.
