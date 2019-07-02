Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Elizabeth R. Capozzi


1930 - 2019
Elizabeth R. Capozzi Obituary
Elizabeth R. "Libby" Capozzi, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born Feb. 7, 1930, in Herminie, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Irvin) Medley. Prior to her retirement in 1993, Elizabeth was the office manager for Hussman Corporation. After her retirement, she ran her son's business, Capozzi Transport, and was a member of St. Agnes Parish, North Huntingdon. Libby was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who was always there for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Capozzi; and her daughter, Karen Winter. She is survived by her son, Michael Capozzi and his fiancee, Terri Emory; granddaughters, Angela (C.J.) Hines and Georgeanna (Steve) McCloskey; and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Canyon Hines, Kara (Donavin) Gray, Jonathan Capozzi and Anthony and Taylor McCloskey.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Agnes Church with Monsignor Paul Fitzmaurice officiating. Entombment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Circleville Volunteer Fire Department. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 2 to July 11, 2019
