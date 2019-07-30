|
Elizabeth R. "Betty" Giesey, 95, of Ligonier, died peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home. She was born April 19, 1924, in Fairfield Township and was a daughter of the late Wade W. and Sarah Fletcher Harkcom Sr. Betty was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She enjoyed time with family and friends, bingo and puzzle books. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Marie Anderson, Louise Humanic, Phyllis Concus and Shirley Banner; and four brothers, Edward S., Eugene, David D. and Wade W. Harkcom Jr. Betty is survived by two children, Debbie Giesey, of Alexandria, Va., and Jimmy E. Giesey Jr., of Ligonier; a sister, Sandra J. Hoffman, of Newark, Del.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Betty's family and friends will gather together from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 East Main St., Ligonier. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Anthony Carbone as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Wilpen.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Betty's memory to the Valley Youth Network, P.O. Box 303, Ligonier, PA 15658. To leave a condolence or tribute for Betty or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
