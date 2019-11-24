|
|
Elizabeth R. Karlovich passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She was born Nov. 24, 1923, to the late John and Mary (Zaborney) Kowalewski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. Karlovich; brother, Leonard; and sisters, Florence and Dolores. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Pochan and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Michael and Melissa Pochan; and her brother, Edward. "Busha" was a marvelous baker for all the weddings and showers and baptisms in her large family. She was also a gifted seamstress and beautiful singer. Her greatest love was reserved for her daughter and grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. She was feisty and stubborn, and made us all laugh with her outspoken ways. Her greatest gift to her family, however, was to show us her remarkable inner strength and courage in the face of many losses and illnesses over the years. She demonstrated to all who knew her how to face adversity and not just survive, but go on with purpose and determination. She passed a day before her 96th birthday, which we are sure she wanted to celebrate in heaven with her husband and family who had gone before her.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Pomen will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 901 Hartman St., McKeesport. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2019