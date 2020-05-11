Elizabeth R. "Betty" (Marschik) McDonough, 89, of Murrysville, went to heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born Sept. 26, 1930, in Murrysville, daughter of the late Herman and Mary (McIntrye) Marschik. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. McDonough Jr. for 64 years; loving mother of son, Edward F. McDonough VI, wife, Amanda, and daughter, Erin Lynn (McDonough) Born (Gerald), three grandchildren, Victoria Elizabeth McDonough in North Carolina, Edward F. McDonough VII in California, and Shannon Elizabeth Born in Murrysville; brothers, Robert (Barbara) Marschik and David (Ann) Marschik; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Betty graduated from Scott High School in North Braddock and Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh. She was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. She was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corp. for 43 years, retiring as the manager of office technology & information services (OTIS) at Gateway in Pittsburgh, overseeing several departments. Betty was loved by all her many friends and anyone she met. She made and met many old friends at her current residence, Redstone Highlands in Murrysville. She would like to thank the great staff there for all their love and support. She was a member of the Italian American Club in Export, the Murrysville Women's Club in Murrysville, and a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Betty's kind heart, gentle smile and warm laugh will be sorely missed by all as she was loved so much. Heaven has added another kind soul, whom we all hope and pray to be reunited with. Funeral services for Elizabeth will be private with her family. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 11 to May 12, 2020.