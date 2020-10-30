1/
Elizabeth R. Shula
1925 - 2020
Elizabeth R. Shula, 95, of Claridge, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home. Elizabeth was born May 12, 1925, in Claridge, to Ignatius and Laura (Kuzmkowski) Kontetta. She married William Shula in 1946. He preceded her in death in 2010. Elizabeth is survived by her loving children, Linda (Tom) Tomko, Sandy (Larry) Bussard, Rick Shula, Laurie Shula and Jeffrey (Tiana) Shula; grandchildren, Lisa Bussard, Scott (Melissa) Denney, Amy (Billy) Welsh, Justin (Shannon) Denney and Brianne Shula; and great-grandchildren, Kristen, Tyler, Elizabeth "Liz" and Kate. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her three sisters and three brothers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Barbara Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636. Burial will be in St. Barbara Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
