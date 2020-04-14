|
Elizabeth S. (Siko) Veto, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home. Born Feb. 11, 1934, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Michael J. Siko and Anna (Kompa) Siko. Elizabeth was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers, St. John's Seniors, St. Vincent Women's Auxiliary, and the senior citizens of St. Vincent. In her younger years, she was employed by G.C. Murphy Co. She was a social member of Lloydsville Firemen's Club. Elizabeth was an avid bowler, a Pittsburgh sports fan, and enjoyed trips to the casinos. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benedict J. Veto Sr.; a son-in-law, Richard A. "Rick" Dominick; six brothers, John, Edward, Julius, Joseph, Robert, and Michael Siko; and one sister, Clara Jane Siko. She is survived by one son, Benedict J. Veto Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Somerset; five daughters, Rosie Dominick, of Latrobe, Sandy Kadylak and her husband, John, of Latrobe, Teresa Shaw, of Latrobe, Ann Tuk and her husband, Keith, of Ligonier, and Merny Depree, of Latrobe; two sisters, Martha Wingard, of Latrobe, and Rose Trumbetta and her husband, Thomas, of Crabtree; ten grandchildren, Justina Kadylak and her husband, Bryan Shaffer, Jessica Leonard and her husband, Trevor, Bruce Shaw, Alex Veto, Greg Veto, Gia Dominick, Jacqueline DePree and fiance, Coi Cottone, Caleb DePree, Jacob Tuk, and Nicole Tuk and fiance, Nick Roble; four great-grandchildren, Lila, Lukas, Bennett, and Lido; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty Lou Siko, Donna Siko, and Bennett Baldonieri; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Grace Kaminiski. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitation or services. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.