Elizabeth Godich Stogoski, formerly of Trafford, passed away at the age of 99 on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was the most beloved mother of Cheryl Stogoski Nigrini and John and Jacqueline Stogoski, with whom she resided. She was the dearest grandmother of Dr. Elisabeth Nigrini Erickson, Elena Nigrini and Dr. Andy Erickson, and the proudest great-grandmother of Charlotte, Emily and Eleanor. Elizabeth was born to Marko and Mildred Godich on April 24, 1921. She lost her mother at the age of 18, her husband John at 36, and her dearest sister, Marie Todoric, at 40. She leaves behind her dearest nieces and nephews, Elizabeth "Betsy" and Tom Costellic, Lorraine Kennedy, Don Selchan, Bob Domergue and Ken Domergue. She also leaves her dear sisters, Dr. Marcia Godich and Linda Thompson, and her son-in-law, Robert Nigrini. Her dearest nephew, Steven Todoric, sadly preceded her in death. Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of Trafford, where she owned and operated her own small business, Trafford Distributing Co., for many years. She had many good friends, business associates and fond memories of her life in the small town of Trafford. Elizabeth was a single parent and the matriarch of her family for many years. She survived cancer at the age of 91 to prevail and stand at the kitchen stove to make her traditional gravy for Christmas dinner. Besides cooking, she enjoyed reading her Kindle, doing crosswords puzzles and debating politics! And above all else, she loved her family. "Our mother was not a famous woman, except to those who knew her for her devotion to family and friends. She was not a wealthy woman except in the riches of love given and received. We will carry her goodness with us all the days of our lives." A memorial service for the family will take place at a later date. JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.