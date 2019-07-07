Ella "Ellie" Garvas, 94, a resident of St. Anne Home, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born Jan. 2, 1925, in Irwin, a daughter of the late John and Mary Hughes Fetsko. Prior to her retirement, Ellie was employed by the former Urbani's Pharmacy in Jeannette. She was a member of Assembly of God Church in Jeannette where she served as a greeter, a nursery helper, a member of the church's choir, and participated in many other church activities. Ellie also was an avid scrabble player and enjoyed visiting friends. In addition to her parents, Ellie was predeceased by her husband, Joseph T. Garvas, in 1991; brothers, Joseph and John Fetsko; and sisters, Mary Agnes Lunn, Joan Geiger, Ruth Ann Perkins, Betty Jean Sinclair and Patricia Viecelli. She is survived by her children, Thomas Garvas and wife, Pamela, of Youngwood, and Carol Ann Swenson and husband, Robert, of North Irwin; grandchildren, Kimberly Wall and husband, Jim, Rob Swenson and wife, Becky, Thom Swenson and Sam Swenson and wife, Amy; great-grandchildren, Alayna and Aiden Wall, R.J., Nicholas, Tyler, Kaitlyn and Carter Swenson; a brother-in-law, Jack Viecelli, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Martin R. Koss officiating. Interment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 7 to July 8, 2019