Ella (Gundy) Wodowski, 94, of Blairsville, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Indiana, Pa., with family at her side. She was born July 19, 1926, in New Alexandria, daughter of John Gundy and Mary (Krych) Gundy. Ella retired from Bell of PA/Verizon after 35 years of service. She belonged to SS Simon and Jude Church and was very active in the church bazaars. Ella was a member of the BPOE Ladies Auxiliary and served as a past officer. She was also a member of the Blairsville Sokol Club. Ella enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends, bowling, bingo, and going to casinos. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and hosting family dinners. She loved her Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Pirates. She is survived by sons, Richard J. Wodowski, of Clarksburg, Pa., and John S. Wodowski and wife, Karen, of Blairsville; daughters, Mary Jo Smithula and husband, Frank, of Monroeville, Paula Fleming, of Indiana, Pa., and Barbara J. Wodowski, of Blairsville; nine grandchildren, Ricky, Brandei, Amanda, Matt, Colleen, Michael, DJ, Dustin and Justin; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Gundy and wife, Karen, of Tennessee; and great friend and neighbor of 70-plus years, Pat Dettore, of Blairsville. She was preceded in death by her father, John Gundy; mother, Mary (Krych) Gundy; husband, Henry J. Wodowski, in 1992; granddaughter, Janessa Fleming in 2012; daughter-in-law, Erma Wodowski in 2013; son-in-law, Randy Fleming in 2013; siblings, Albert Gundy, Beryl Pryor, Fred Gundy, Sally Jennings, Edith Locke, Peggy Matviya, Nelson Gundy and Paul Gundy. Visitation will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in the funeral home, prior to a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Masks are required in the funeral home and church. Interment will take place in SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Janessa Fleming Memorial Fund, 40 Janessa Drive, Indiana, PA 15701. The family would like to send a special thank you to her caregiver, Colleen Hisle, and the Indiana County Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice Care. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com