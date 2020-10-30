1/
Ellen E. Wykoff
1927 - 2020
Ellen E. Wykoff, 93, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Bedford, Ind., daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy Dodd. Before retirement, Ellen was employed by Horne's. She was a member of the Second Ponce de Leon Church, in Atlanta, Ga. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wykoff; son, Donald Wykoff Jr.; two grandsons; and two brothers, Thomas and Ralph Dodd, of Bedford, Ind. She is survived by her four sons, Philip and his wife, Georgene, of Oxford, Ga., Kent and friend, Lynne, of Midlothian, Va., Mark and his wife, Christa, of Jamestown, N.C., Matthew and friend, Cindy, of N. Huntingdon; two sisters, Jennie Scott, of Irwin, and Sue Ann Hillenburg and her husband, Garris, of Bedford, Ind.; eight grandsons; one granddaughter; seven great-grandsons, six great-granddaughters; and one great-great-grandson. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Long Run Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
NOV
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
