Ellen G. Makosey, 80, of Irwin, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 20, 1938, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Holiday) Gross. Ellen was a private secretary for Naval Cmdr. Takitch at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory, where she received letters of commendation for work done with the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. She was a former member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in McKeesport. She was also an excellent homemaker who loved her family and pets, designed her own home and took great pride in landscape gardening. She was an accomplished classical pianist and loved Russian composers, especially Rachmaninoff. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James S. Makosey; son, Steve (Stephanie) Makosey, of Murrysville; daughter, Beth (Steve Burge) Makosey, of San Jose, Calif.; grandchildren, Robert and Katherine Burge and Evelyn Makosey; sister, Jane (Dean) Bradley, of Dravosburg; brother, Jack Gross, of Greenville; nieces; and a nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Ronald Gross.

Friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel immediately following visitation, with the Rev. Jason Schweinberg officiating.

The family would like to thank Promise Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Ellen. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 17, 2019