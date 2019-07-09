Ellen Cametti Golonski, of Pittsburgh (Wexford), Oil City, Pa., and Naples, Fla., entered heaven on Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family to join her parents, Benjamin and Louise Cametti, and her brother, Thomas Cametti. She was the beloved wife, partner and confidant for 57 years to Thomas W. Golonski; devoted mother of Celeste (Christopher "Kip") Sobel and Denise (Curt) McConville; and adored Nana of Jayme Lynn (Steve) Lewis, Charles McConville and Natalie and Benjamin Sobel. Ellen's life was very full and her family always came first. She especially took great pleasure in spending time with her four grandchildren. When you became a friend of Ellen, you were a friend for life. She respected everyone she met regardless of position, from parking lot attendant to foreign dignitaries. As a young wife, Ellen worked out of her home answering a red phone for Magic Chef. During that period, she became a hands-on real estate investor with her brother and husband with active participation in the renovations and leasing of properties in Mt. Washington. Her friends and family often stated that Ellen should have become an architect after overseeing the construction of homes in Pittsburgh, Oil City and Naples, Fla. Ellen took on leadership roles of two hospital auxiliaries and chaired galas for Point Park University and for POWER's annual POWER Promises fundraiser. She was also active with the March of Dimes, ATHENA and Easter Seals. Ellen and Tom opened their home to care for several family members and friends. Ellen was a true partner to Tom throughout their lives, especially during his college and business endeavors. She loved to travel with Tom and her daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. She took up skiing in her early 40s and loved the challenge of various ski areas in the western part of the United States. There were times when she and Tom would take off in his classic two-seater Mercedes to explore the countryside. She also cherished their annual motorcycle trips with close friends along the eastern coast of Canada and the United States. The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care provided by doctors, the Willows of Presbyterian SeniorCare and her many caregivers.

The family will receive visitors from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME at 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Franklin Park, PA 15143. Everyone please meet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at SS. John and Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.

Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to Presbyterian SeniorCare Foundation, 1215 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139.