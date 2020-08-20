1/1
Ellen J. Cobetto
1928 - 2020
Ellen Jean Cobetto, 92, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family both in person and in spirit. She was born Jan. 23, 1928, in Brownsville, Pa., and was the daughter of the late John Joseph Depcrymski and Mary (Schumar) Depcrymski. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Jack J. Depcrymski, and her grandson, B. Jon Cobetto. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Dr. Bernard H. Cobetto; and her six children, Bernard J. (Kate) Cobetto, of Greensburg, Gregory (Mary Claire) Cobetto, of Harrodsburg, Ky., Eileen (Dan) Carfang, of Acworth, Ga., Lissa Cobetto, of Reston, Va., Jeanne Cobetto (Gene Finley), of Pittsburgh, and Christopher (Laura) Cobetto, of Montpelier, Va. She was "Bobo" to her grandchildren, Julie Carfang Deason, Sarah Carfang Young, Maggie Cobetto Lacy, Amanda Cobetto Faust, Annie Cobetto, Lindsay Carfang McClearen, Meghan Carfang Brewster, Emily Cobetto Smith, Elena Cobetto Smith, Jack Cobetto and Cooper Cobetto; four step-grandchildren, Kathryn, Anna, Clara and Benjamin Finley; 14 great-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved very much. Family was of the greatest importance to Ellen, and the love and warmth she showed each person will be deeply and forever treasured. Ellen attended Redstone High School, after which she worked for the FBI during World War II. She then attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, where she met the love of her life, a young intern with warm brown eyes who mesmerized her from across the surgical table. She and Bernard married the day after she graduated in 1950 and proceeded to live a legendary romance for more than seven decades. Between traveling the world and having six children, she was active with the Southwest Greensburg Garden Club, the Westmoreland County Medical Alliance, and in 1975, she helped found the nationally recognized Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival. She was a long-term member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Church, and her faith helped her keep a positive outlook on life, even as she faced health issues in her later years. Her joie de vivre never faded, and her capacity for love knew no limits. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, the St. Vincent De Paul Society or the charity of your choice. Due to the current need to keep everyone safe, all arrangements will be private. We look forward to a future date on which we can celebrate the wonderful life of Ellen together with all of her dear family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2020.
