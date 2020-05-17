Ellen Lawson
1934 - 2020
Ellen (Casterwiler) Lawson, 85, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. Born June 9, 1934, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Alexander Casterwiler and Mary L. (Hood) Casterwiler. Ellen was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe, and had been the organist at Bethel Lutheran Church. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Latrobe Area Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting and working puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. "Yeg" Lawson Sr.; three sisters, Sally Hunter, Jeanne Henry, and Mary Alice Fisher; one brother, Paul "P.R." Casterwiler; and an infant brother, Alexander Casterwiler. Ellen is survived by three sons, Ronald W. Lawson Jr. and his wife Shelly, of Lake In The Hills, Ill., Gregg R. Lawson and his wife, Darcie, of Latrobe, and Mark A. Lawson and his wife, Connie, of Franklinton, N.C.; one brother, Larry Casterwiler and his wife, Bobbie, of Wayne, Mich.; five grandchildren, Brandon, Corey, Amanda, Ronald, and John; one stepgranddaughter, Courtney; six great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. At Ellen's request, there will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
