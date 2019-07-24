Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Zucco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Zucco


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Zucco Obituary
Ellen "Peg" (Moose) Zucco, 90, of Export (Salem Township), died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Export, a daughter of the late Ralph and Bertha Moose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis "Zuppy" Zucco; a daughter, Karen Zucco; and several brothers and sisters. Peg enjoyed flowers, watching Pirates games and solving cryptograms. She is survived by her loving children, James "Jim" Zucco, Mark Zucco and Curtis "Curt" Zucco; cherished grandchildren, Chad Zucco, Kelly Speal Zucco, Angela Zucco, Colton Zucco and Kelsey Zucco; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Joseph Hedden officiating. Interment will follow in Emmanuel Church Cemetery, Export.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorial contributions In Peg's name to Pirate Charities, 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. For directions or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now