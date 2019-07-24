Ellen "Peg" (Moose) Zucco, 90, of Export (Salem Township), died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Export, a daughter of the late Ralph and Bertha Moose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis "Zuppy" Zucco; a daughter, Karen Zucco; and several brothers and sisters. Peg enjoyed flowers, watching Pirates games and solving cryptograms. She is survived by her loving children, James "Jim" Zucco, Mark Zucco and Curtis "Curt" Zucco; cherished grandchildren, Chad Zucco, Kelly Speal Zucco, Angela Zucco, Colton Zucco and Kelsey Zucco; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Joseph Hedden officiating. Interment will follow in Emmanuel Church Cemetery, Export.

In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorial contributions In Peg's name to Pirate Charities, 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. For directions or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 24, 2019