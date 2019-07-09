Ellis G. Claar, 92, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in the William Penn Care Center. He was born May 18, 1927, in Altoona, a son of the late Samuel W. and Cora Irene (Fether) Claar. Ellis was a partner with his wife, Geraldine, as part owners and operators of Waugaman's Market for more than 50 years with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harvey and Gladys Waugaman. He was a longtime and active member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Greensburg, where he served as treasurer for 53 years. Ellis was a life member of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 6. He was a collector and restorer of antique automobiles, for which he received numerous awards. He traveled extensively with his wife, Gerrie, visiting all 48 continental states, and had also been a member of the Airstream Association. He is survived by his nephews, Byron Waugaman and his wife, Kathleen, and their son, Sean; G. Lynn Waugaman and Charles and Keith Waugaman; cousins, Rev. Robert Claar, and his sister, Esther. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine W. Claar; a brother, Paul Claar; and a sister, Mabel M. Claar.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Shirley Musick officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with military honors bestowed by VFW Post 33, Greensburg. Members of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service at 5 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA, 15601. To share an online condolence, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.









Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 9 to July 10, 2019