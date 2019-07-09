Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Claar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis G. Claar


1927 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellis G. Claar Obituary
Ellis G. Claar, 92, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in the William Penn Care Center. He was born May 18, 1927, in Altoona, a son of the late Samuel W. and Cora Irene (Fether) Claar. Ellis was a partner with his wife, Geraldine, as part owners and operators of Waugaman's Market for more than 50 years with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harvey and Gladys Waugaman. He was a longtime and active member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Greensburg, where he served as treasurer for 53 years. Ellis was a life member of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 6. He was a collector and restorer of antique automobiles, for which he received numerous awards. He traveled extensively with his wife, Gerrie, visiting all 48 continental states, and had also been a member of the Airstream Association. He is survived by his nephews, Byron Waugaman and his wife, Kathleen, and their son, Sean; G. Lynn Waugaman and Charles and Keith Waugaman; cousins, Rev. Robert Claar, and his sister, Esther. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine W. Claar; a brother, Paul Claar; and a sister, Mabel M. Claar.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Shirley Musick officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with military honors bestowed by VFW Post 33, Greensburg. Members of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service at 5 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA, 15601. To share an online condolence, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.

logo


logo

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now