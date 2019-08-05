|
|
Ellis "Red" Mathews, 92, of Churchill, Pa. and Palm City, Fla., passed away Saturday Aug. 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh, with his two daughters by his side. He was born Sept. 13, 1926, to the late Charles and Ellen Mathews, of Ligonier, and also was preceded in death by his beloved wife, June Glaze Mathews; and son, James E. Mathews. Red was the devoted father of Laura (Leonard) Mazefsky, of Sewickley, and Constance (Angel) Mathews-Couoh, of Upper St. Clair; proud grandfather of Nicole (Chris) Wasel, Justin Beninati, Isabela, Amaya and Nadia Mathews-Couoh; and great-grandfather of Noah and Clara Wasel. He is also survived by siblings, Mary Ellen Mathews, of California, Rose Anne Smith, of Texas, and Dick Mathews, of Florida. Red started his career as an owner and teacher of an Arthur Murray dance studio, where he hired and met his wife, June, his lifelong jitterbug partner. He had a long-standing career with the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, starting in admissions and ending his career as vice president of Education Management Corp. Red was a man of many passions. A masterful joke teller, he always enlivened every party, golf outing and fishing trip that came his way. But most of all, he loved music. From his teenage years carrying his bass to gigs on the front of his friend's bicycle, to eventually taking up piano and clarinet, his love for jazz followed him for life. Red's family will remember his commitment to the power and value of education and are forever grateful for his wisdom and generosity in helping them achieve their dreams.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made online to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, Pittsburgh, Pa., or to the Treasure Coast Youth Symphony.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 5, 2019