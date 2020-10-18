1/
Ellsworth S. Henderson
1957 - 2020
Ellsworth S. Ellsie Henderson, 62, of Uniontown, got his wings on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare Rehabilitation Center in Waynesburg. He was born Oct. 15, 1957, in Uniontown, son of Nelda J. (Callahan) Henderson and Franklin L. Henderson, of Uniontown. Ellsworth was known to his family and friends as Ellsie. Ellsie received a certificate from Laurel Highlands High School in 1975. Ellsie loved sitting on the porch, people watching and waving hello to everyone who passed the house. He also loved watching all the local sports teams, the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers. Watching soap operas and game shows were some of his favorite pastimes, and he loved spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his father, Franklin Henderson; his paternal grandparents, Esther and William Henderson; his maternal grandparents, Ella and Ellsworth Callahan; his uncles, Marvin Callahan and William Henderson; and his aunt, Dorothy Patsy Winfrey. Ellsie is survived by his mother, Nelda Henderson, of Uniontown; brothers, Franklin (Doris), of Greensburg, Charles (Cindy), of Uniontown, Dwight (Roxanne), of Uniontown, and Rodger, of Uniontown; sisters, Queen (Lloyd), of Uniontown, and Marsha (Richard), of Bowie, Md.; nieces, Nicole, Natosha, Brittany, Alexis, McKenzie, Kelsie and Marissa Guynn; nephews, Devin Feathers, Elijah Guynn and Eric (Sara); great-nieces, Avionna, Gianna, Myla and Mela; great-nephew, Xavier; his aunt, Joyce (Thomas), of Pasadena, Calif.; and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
