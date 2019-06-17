Elmer B. Keyser, 84, of Stahlstown, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 24, 1935, in Stahlstown, a son of the late Paul and Sylvia (Neiderhiser) Keyser. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Stahlstown. Prior to retirement, he served as a Cook Township supervisor and roadmaster for over 20 years. He was a veteran of the Army Reserve, was a founding member of the Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Company, where he served 58 years, and was on the board of directors for the Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, where he served 32 years before retiring in 2018. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet B. Keyser; and a brother-in-law, Donald Hough. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Sherbondy and her husband, David, of Ligonier and their daughter, Kelsey Sherbondy, of Washington, D.C.; six sisters, Gladys Barkley, Audrey (David) Caldwell, Loretta Hough, Janet (Robert Cramer) Kestner, Ella (Dean) Lenhart and Roberta "Birdie" (Lee) Roehrig; three brothers, Joseph (Marie) Keyser, Kenneth (Wilma) Keyser and Ronald (Joanne) Keyser; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. The Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Company will conduct services at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Stahlstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 160, Stahlstown PA 15687.