Elmer E. Ansell, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville. Elmer was born Oct. 5, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Wilbert R. and Sylvia E. (Collins) Ansell, who passed away in 1990 and 2010 respectively. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Patricia Krayniak (1995), and Phyllis Nadine Ansell (1951). Elmer was a graduate of East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1961, and was a retired inspector, working with McDonnell Douglas (Boeing) for over 35 years. He attended Jacobs Creek United Methodist Church and Fairview Church of God faithfully. Elmer had a passion for airplanes and peacefully requested to "see some sunshine"! Elmer will be sadly missed by his loving family: his son, Jeffrey Ansell, of Missouri; his brothers, Jesse Owen Ansell and his wife, Kathy, of Connellsville, John Ansell, of Harrisonburg, Va., Harvey Ansell, of Scottdale, and Charles Ansell and his wife, Mary, of Harrisonburg, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday with Pastors James Myers and Keith Solomon co-officiating. Graveside committal services and interment will be in Scottdale Cemetery next to his late father.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 19, 2019