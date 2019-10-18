Home

Elmer E. Heminger Jr.


1944 - 08
Elmer E. Heminger Jr. Obituary
Elmer E. Heminger Jr., 75, of Herminie, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Jeannette, and was a son of the late Elmer E. Heminger Sr. and Ruth (Roberts) Heminger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Dorothy Heminger, and brother-in-law, Edward Linsenbigler. Elmer was a member of the Wendel Herminie No. 2 Athletic Association. He enjoyed bowling and hunting. He also loved going to the casino and playing scratch offs. Prior to his retirement, he was a factory worker for 36 years, having worked for Sterling Box, in Grapeville. Elmer is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara L. (Altman) Heminger; son, Shawn Heminger, of Herminie; and two daughters, Holly (Tom) Lapsley, of Herminie, and Heather Heminger, of Herminie ; two special grandchildren, Morgan Heminger and Troy Lapsley; a brother, Gerald Heminger, of Jeannette, and three sisters, Marlene (Frank) Gounder, of Latrobe, Mary Linsenbigler, of Jeannette, and Beverly Tyger, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Elmer will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Herminie No. 2 Game Association, 219 Cody Road, Herminie, PA 15637, to celebrate Elmer's life. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
