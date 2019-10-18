|
Elmer E. Heminger Jr., 75, of Herminie, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Jeannette, and was a son of the late Elmer E. Heminger Sr. and Ruth (Roberts) Heminger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Dorothy Heminger, and brother-in-law, Edward Linsenbigler. Elmer was a member of the Wendel Herminie No. 2 Athletic Association. He enjoyed bowling and hunting. He also loved going to the casino and playing scratch offs. Prior to his retirement, he was a factory worker for 36 years, having worked for Sterling Box, in Grapeville. Elmer is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara L. (Altman) Heminger; son, Shawn Heminger, of Herminie; and two daughters, Holly (Tom) Lapsley, of Herminie, and Heather Heminger, of Herminie ; two special grandchildren, Morgan Heminger and Troy Lapsley; a brother, Gerald Heminger, of Jeannette, and three sisters, Marlene (Frank) Gounder, of Latrobe, Mary Linsenbigler, of Jeannette, and Beverly Tyger, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Elmer will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Herminie No. 2 Game Association, 219 Cody Road, Herminie, PA 15637, to celebrate Elmer's life. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019