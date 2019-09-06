|
Elmer E. Scherer, 65, of Bullskin Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren, 494 E. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lee Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the newspaper.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 6, 2019