Elmer H. Hemmerle
1930 - 2020
Elmer H. Hemmerle, 90, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 5, 1930, in Southgate, Ky., a son of the late Charles A. and Margaret A. (Feldmann) Hemmerle. He retired in 1994 after 40 years of employment as a manager of systems safety for Westinghouse Electric Company, where he was involved in the production of the Nuclear Rocket and the Peacekeeper Launcher. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School. Elmer earned his master's degree from the University of Cincinnati in physics and a bachelor of science degree in physics from Thomas More University. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Simpson) Hemmerle; four brothers, John, Robert, William and David Hemmerle, and two sisters, Jeannette McCormick, Sister Mary Caroline, Sister of Notre Dame; and son-in-law, Joseph Roitz. Surviving are five children, Judith Roitz, of San Diego, Calif., John Hemmerle and his wife, Ann, of St. Louis, Minn., James Hemmerle and his wife, Margaret, of Plum, Janet Radka and her husband, Peter, of Panama, N.Y., and Jeffrey Hemmerle and his wife, Janele, of High Ranch, Colo.; 19 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Laverne Neltner, of Alexandria, Ky., Sister Margaret Agnes Hemmerle, Sister of Notre Dame, of Covington, Ky., and Mary Momper, of Kentucky. There will be no viewing or services at this time. A memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave. Irwin. If desired, please consider a memorial donation to Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642, or the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
