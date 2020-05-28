Elroy J. "Al" Hoak, 91, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully in the VA Medical Center in Aspinwall on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1928. He was a son of the late James Hoak and Myrtle (Albertson) Hoak. He attended Ken High and Penn State University. He served as a corporal in the Army during the Korean War until 1953 when he was injured on Pork Chop Hill and received the Purple Heart. Al eventually returned to work at PPG Industries. During the following years, he became a 32nd degree Mason with the Kiski Lodge 617, an Allegheny Township supervisor for many years, a member of the VFW Post 92, a member of the American Legion Post 114, as well as earning his private pilot license. Al loved traveling the world with his soul mate, Evelyn, building and flying control planes, helping others, and spending time with family. Al is survived by his two daughters, Jean Sistek and Laurie (Robert) Bucci; two grandchildren, Mike (Jessica) Bucci and Holly Bucci; three great-grandchildren, Rocco, Dino and Siena; his brother, Marcus (Darlene) Hoak; several nieces and nephews; and his dear friend Daniel McAdoo. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn (Guthrie) Hoak. Private visitation will be held at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, Supervisor, 724-335-6500. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to D.A.V., 1000 Liberty Ave., Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.