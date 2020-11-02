Elsa Jeanne "Chalky" Ciocchi passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, days before her 87th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aladino and Dalena Ciocchi; brother-in-law, Robert Rudiselle; and niece, Louise Fouse. She is survived by her sister, Carole Rudiselle; niece, Kim Fouse; and many cousins and friends. Originally from Greensburg, Elsa Jeanne graduated from Mercy School of Nursing. The majority of her nursing career was in Pittsburgh until she retired. She formed many strong, lasting friendships through her work at Mercy Hospital and her involvement in their hospital ministries. She was an avid sports fan and could best be described as the person you want to sit next to at the dinner table. Funeral will take place Thursday, Nov. 5, Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com
). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Susan Komen Foundation or a charity of one's choice
.