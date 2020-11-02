1/
Elsa Jeanne Ciocchi
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsa Jeanne "Chalky" Ciocchi passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, days before her 87th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aladino and Dalena Ciocchi; brother-in-law, Robert Rudiselle; and niece, Louise Fouse. She is survived by her sister, Carole Rudiselle; niece, Kim Fouse; and many cousins and friends. Originally from Greensburg, Elsa Jeanne graduated from Mercy School of Nursing. The majority of her nursing career was in Pittsburgh until she retired. She formed many strong, lasting friendships through her work at Mercy Hospital and her involvement in their hospital ministries. She was an avid sports fan and could best be described as the person you want to sit next to at the dinner table. Funeral will take place Thursday, Nov. 5, Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Susan Komen Foundation or a charity of one's choice.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved