Elsa M. Bonfigli, 95, formerly of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana. She was born Nov. 19, 1925, in Seravalle, Italy, a daughter of the late Domenico S. and Ginevra G. (Cresci) Barella. Prior to retirement, she had been a seamstress. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, the church's Rosary Altar Society, Legion of Mary, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and I.S.D.A. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter B. Bonfigli; and her sister, Florida D'Ambrosio and husband, Renato. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bonfigli Spadafora and husband, Cecil "Skip," of Indiana; granddaughter, Elise Bochkoris and husband, Dr. Mathew Bochkoris, of Pittsburgh; stepgrandchildren, Mia, Gabriella, Giavonna, and Cecilia Spadafora; great-grandson, Wyatt; and several nephews of the D'Ambrosio family. Due to covid-19 concerns, there will be no public visitation. A private visitation and funeral Mass will be celebrated for family. Private entombment will take place in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Legion of Mary, 221 Hard Tack Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com
