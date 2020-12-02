1/1
Elsa M. Bonfigli
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsa M. Bonfigli, 95, formerly of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana. She was born Nov. 19, 1925, in Seravalle, Italy, a daughter of the late Domenico S. and Ginevra G. (Cresci) Barella. Prior to retirement, she had been a seamstress. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, the church's Rosary Altar Society, Legion of Mary, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and I.S.D.A. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter B. Bonfigli; and her sister, Florida D'Ambrosio and husband, Renato. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bonfigli Spadafora and husband, Cecil "Skip," of Indiana; granddaughter, Elise Bochkoris and husband, Dr. Mathew Bochkoris, of Pittsburgh; stepgrandchildren, Mia, Gabriella, Giavonna, and Cecilia Spadafora; great-grandson, Wyatt; and several nephews of the D'Ambrosio family. Due to covid-19 concerns, there will be no public visitation. A private visitation and funeral Mass will be celebrated for family. Private entombment will take place in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Legion of Mary, 221 Hard Tack Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved