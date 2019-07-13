Elsie L. Asquino, 84, of Trafford, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a courageous fight in her 14-month battle with brain cancer. Elsie was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Carmella Scaramuzzo. Elsie was an active member of St. Regis Church in Trafford, where she was a former CCD teacher, volunteer and a part of the Sleeping Bag Sewing Group. Elsie was a strong woman with deeply religious faith in God and His mercy. She was a member of the Wednesday Morning Donut Bowling League, the Level Green Senior Citizens Bingo, and a part of the Birthday Girls Group with her friends. Elsie also loved to crochet afghans; she was an avid reader and a true friend to many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Asquino; two brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Anthony "Herky" Asquino; her daughter, Janice Lewis (Russ), of Fort Collins, Colo.; her grandchildren, Danielle, Katie and Steven; and her great-grandson, David.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130) Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 76, Pitcairn, PA 15140.