|
|
Elsie L. Miller, 89, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Walden's View Senior Living, North Huntingdon. She was born Jan. 7, 1930, in Arona, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gladys Bussard Havranek. She was a member of the former First United Methodist Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Miller Jr.; and siblings, Loretta Zitkovich, Esther Ritenour, Pat Havranek and Richard Havranek. She is survived by five children, Melvin Charles Miller and his wife, Rosalyn, Sharon DeStefano and her husband, James, all of Jeannette, Darlene Mull and her husband, Bob, of Greensburg, Brian Miller and his wife, Sue, of Westmoreland City, and Adrienne King, of Jeannette; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Nora Dailey and her husband, Bill, of Erie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. Interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2019