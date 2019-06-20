Elvera "Vera" Ray, 91, of Palmyra, Pa., formerly of Baldwin, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Columbia Cottages Assisted Living, Palmyra, Pa. She was born March 14, 1928, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Alfonse and Rose Ferrara Catalona. Prior to her retirement, Vera was a registered nurse serving St. Joseph's Hospital and Jefferson Hospital, both on the south side of Pittsburgh. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Church, and a member of the church's choir. In addition to her parents, Vera was predeceased by her husband, Robert T. Ray, in 1996; and a brother, Angelo Catalona. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Ray and wife, Rosanne, of Mars, Pa., and Carol Kimak and husband, Mark, of Palmyra, Pa.; grandchildren, Kevin and Nicholas Ray and Emily and Adam Kimak; a sister, Janice Guy and husband, John, of Jeannette; a sister-in-law, Natalie Catalona, of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will take place in St. Wendelin Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 20 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary