Elvira T. Mercalde
1922 - 2020
Elvira T. Mercalde, 98, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the St. Anne Home, Greensburg. Elvira was born July 18, 1922, in Indiana, Pa., the daughter of Baptiste and Maria (Milani) Agnoli. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Mercalde, as well as her siblings; twins, Anna DeBellis and Joe Agnoli, James Agnoli, Margaret Zambon, Mary Macioce, Vicki Seitz and Mario Agnoli. Elvira is survived by her children, William Mercalde (Paula), Raymond Mercalde, Thomas Mercalde (Karen) and Kathryn Ferguson (Tom). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michelle Domostoy (David), Justin Mercalde (Nancy), Derrick Mercalde (Aish), Father Anthony Ferguson and Kenzie Peterson (Ricky); and her great-grandchildren, Elle and Callie Mercalde, and future great-grandchild, baby Mercalde, Corinne Peterson and Uma Mercalde. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Regis Church with her grandson, Father Anthony Ferguson, as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Ann Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
AUG
1
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Regis Church
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
