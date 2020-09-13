1/
Emanuel P. Frescura
1928 - 2020
Emanuel P. Frescura, 91, of Boquet, was reunited with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. He was born Sept. 24, 1928, in White Valley, a son of the late Dante and Mary (Borandi) Frescura. Emanuel was a very adept self-employed auto mechanic who was sought after by many in the auto industry for his extraordinary skill. He was a member of Denmark Manor Church and the Woodlawn Cemetery Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Ellen Frescura; and a brother, Neil Frescura. Surviving is his beloved wife of 73 years, Freda (Walton) Frescura; loving children, Daniel Frescura and his wife, Debbie, of Boquet, Neil Frescura and his wife, Donna, of Universal Park, and Robert E. "Bob" Frescura and his wife, Janet, of Boquet; and a devoted sister, Emma (Frescura) Welsh, of White Valley. He is also survived by six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. Face masks are required with only 25 people permitted in the funeral home at a time. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Denmark Manor United Church of Christ Church, Export. CDC recommendations apply at the church. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Emanuel's name to Denmark Manor United Church of Christ Church at 2003 Denmark Manor Road, Export, PA 15632. For directions or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
